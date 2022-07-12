Advertisement

Ky. boy selling bracelets to raise money for families of officers killed in Floyd Co. ambush

Meet Kolton Risner. He’s a 12-year-old from Salyersville who is set up along the side of the...
Meet Kolton Risner. He’s a 12-year-old from Salyersville who is set up along the side of the road selling “back the blue” bracelets.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky boy is doing his part in helping out eastern Kentucky families after a tragedy.

Kolton Risner, a 12-year-old from Salyersville, is selling “back the blue” bracelets along the side of the road. All of the money he collects will go to the families of the officers killed in an ambush on July 1 in Floyd County.

MORE:

Risner’s stand is set up next to the Marathon station just off the Mountain Parkway. He says he plans to be there throughout the week.

The 12-year-old said it hits home for him because he grew up with family in law enforcement, and he admires the officers for sacrificing their lives.

“It’s nothing for me, it’s all for the families. I know they’re going through a real hard time right now losing sons, fathers, husbands, and it’s going to be rough for them,” Risner said.

He’s set a goal of raising $1,000.

If you’re not local and want to contribute, they’ll mail you a bracelet. You can email prater.shane45@gmail.com for more information.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K9 indicted on 20 charges
Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: July 11, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: July 11, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: July 11, 2022
Issues and Answers: Stephanie Devine & Alan Maimon
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - July 5, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elijah Lee Rose
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Masking on the rise as COVID cases increase