Advertisement

Kentucky to end 2022 fiscal year with budget surplus

The Office of State Budget Director said general fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which...
The Office of State Budget Director said general fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which exceeded estimates by more than $900 million.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus.

The Office of State Budget Director said general fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which exceeded estimates by more than $900 million.

The office said in a statement that receipts grew by 14.6 percent over last year, making it the highest growth rate in 31 years.

Officials say road fund revenues totaled $1.67 billion, which was 2% more than last year, but just under estimates.

The final budget surplus will be figured when accounting records for expenditures are completed later this month.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

Latest News

Storz - 4:00 p.m.
Storz - 4:00 p.m.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.
Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey
London Police Dept. names interim police chief
Southern Ky. police department names interim chief
File image
Report: Ky. prosecutor traded favors for nude photos
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east