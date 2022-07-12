Advertisement

Issues and Answers: Stephanie Devine & Alan Maimon

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a two-part episode on this week’s Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition.

First up, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down is Executive Director for Teach for America Appalachia Stephanie Devine. They talked about an initiative to allow students to earn a credential or degree just one year out of high school.

Steve also talked with former Eastern Kentucky journalist and author Alan Maimon about the new afterword he wrote for his book Twilight in Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning and things that have happened since he last was on Issues and Answers last year.

You can watch the complete episode above.

