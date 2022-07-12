Gas leak reported at Three Rivers Medical Center
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - A gas leak has been reported at a hospital in Louisa, according to 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers say crews are in the process of moving Three Rivers Medical Center patients out of the hospital and to a safe space.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
Further information has not been released.
