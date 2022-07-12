Advertisement

Food City announces expansion of partnership with DoorDash

(WVLT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
(WYMT) - On Tuesday, officials with the supermarket chain Food City announced an expansion of its partnership with DoorDash to bring on-demand food delivery to 117 stores across five states.

The states in the expansion include Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

Aside from food, the delivery service will also include floral arrangements at participating stores.

“Food City is committed to providing our loyal customers with the best products and services possible,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Our e-commerce initiatives have really flourished throughout the pandemic, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with DoorDash to include on-demand delivery of a number of exciting new categories.”

The new service will be available in the DoorDash app.

