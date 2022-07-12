Advertisement

Floyd Co. deputy reunited with two-year-old daughter following shooting

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some heartwarming news to pass along to you.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson is recovering at UK Hospital following the shooting in Allen nearly two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Madyson Nunnery, Lawson’s fiancé, posted a video on Facebook showing Lawson reuniting with their two-year-old daughter, Ryan.

“13 days ago I watched this man put his vest and belt on, kiss our baby good bye, and tell her he would see her in the morning. That night all of our lives changed forever,” she said. “Today Is a good day. Today we are finally back together.”

You can watch their heartfelt reunion below:

Prestonsburg Police Department officer Darrin Lawson is recovering at UK Hospital
