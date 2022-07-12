Advertisement

Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap

Concern about everyday expenses can harm mental health
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Many people admit to feeling stress over having enough money, but women are affected more than men.

In a recent Bankrate survey, 46 % of women say money negatively impacts their mental health as compared to just 38 % of men.

Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster pointed to the gender pay gap as one reason women are more stressed.

”I think we can’t underestimate what role that plays in causing financial stress just because women are used to making significantly less than men,” Foster said. “That makes every kind of financial step harder, whether it’s preparing for retirement or even just budgeting”

Younger workers are changing this by leading the charge on a taboo topic, pay transparency, or openly talking about how much you make, she said.

Talking to fellow coworkers is invaluable, said Foster, because it’s the only way you will know if you are being underpaid.

Foster added that sometimes just recognizing what’s causing you lack of sleep, anxiety and depression can help you lower the stress. Talking about it with friends or family or seeking help is also a positive move.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

Latest News

Storz - 4:00 p.m.
Storz - 4:00 p.m.
sdf
Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in ‘smart’ border technology
During latest House committee hearing, WH legal council praised Mike Pence.
Cipollone praises Pence in Jan. 6 investigation interview