Eastern Ky. chaplain reflects on working with first responders following Allen shooting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Slone is a former police officer and volunteer firefighter.

”I have that insight to these people and what they go through on a daily basis,” he said.

He is a police chaplain with multiple emergency agencies in the Big Sandy. He said on the night of the Allen shooting, he received several text messages and phone calls.

”Suddenly, I got the call that there was an officer down,” he added. “That’s a call that no one ever wants to hear.”

Later, he received word multiple officers were down.

”I found out that one of the officers had been determined to be deceased, and then suddenly, we found out the second and then the next day the third,” Slone said.

Although chaplains are associated with certain agencies, Slone said they minister to any and all first responders. He talked with some into the early hours of Friday morning after the shooting. He added some were in disbelief.

”Or they were angry, and shouted and were mad and then some there was just tears that was flowing,” he said. “In each case we have to work with the individual.”

When calls came into dispatch, Slone said you could tell by a dispatcher’s tone how serious the situation was.

”They were just numb because they heard it all, they eventually opened up and that’s when some tears started flowing,” he said.

