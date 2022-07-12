‘Dish Cares’ program selects EKY animal shelter for fundraising opportunities

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have accumulated enough items to potentially host a yard sale but lack the motivation to actually host one, officials with the Satellite Shop in Hazard and the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) are asking for your help.

The Satellite Shop has partnered with KRRAS for its upcoming Dish Cares event, using its resources to help raise funds for the shelter through a donation drive, yard sale, and silent auction.

This marks the second time Dish Cares has chosen the shelter, but those with the Satellite Shop hope this event will be even bigger than the last.

“Even right now, we’ve been getting donations coming in and just the support that we’ve already received, from a week of just announcing of doing this, is just unreal,” said Teresa Smith, event coordinator for the Satellite Shop. “It’s gonna be a great event.”

The yard sale and silent auction will be taking place on August 1st at the Satellite Shop on Combs Road.

They will be accepting any pet supplies, cleaning supplies, and any yard sale items in the meantime.

You can drop those items off at the Satellite Shop or the animal shelter.

