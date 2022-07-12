‘Coffee Guy Cafe’ scheduled to open in Pikeville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Coffee Guy Cafe is a new coffee shop scheduled to open in downtown Pikeville, but it is not the first of its kind.

The Coffee Guy Cafe’s original location is in Pensacola, Fl., but owners Mark and Megan Tegenkamp had visited Pikeville as their son was graduating from optometry school and fell in love with Bear’s Den Nutrition.

Owners of Bear’s Den Nutrition, Justin and Bridget Simmons, soon grew a relationship with the Tegenkamps, visited their Pensacola cafe location, and finally offered to expand the Coffee Guy Cafe’s reach.

“We’re actually the very first franchise with Coffee Guy Cafe. Mark and Megan Tegenkamp from Pensacola, Florida, came to Bear’s Den Nutrition last year and we met them,” said Bridget Simmons, owner of Coffee Guy Cafe Pikeville. “Last December we had contacted them because we had been listening to our customers say ‘we would love to have coffee’, and so we went to the people that we knew, that we already know do a great job, and visited with them about the opportunity.”

The Pikeville location is scheduled to open on July 15, the same day as Pikeville’s fireworks show.

“We have a great view from the fireworks here on the 15th,” said Bridget Simmons, “so we’ll do our grand opening and then end with a bang, literally!”

The Simmons say it is important, not just to offer quality coffee, but to offer folks a place of happiness and to put a smile on peoples’ faces.

“We want to know what you’re doing, we wanna know what your kids are up to,” said Bridget Simmons. “We’re not just trying to make a quick sell on a coffee, we really want to have that relationship with our clients our customers.”

