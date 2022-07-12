Advertisement

‘Coffee Guy Cafe’ scheduled to open in Pikeville

Owners Mark and Megan Tegenkamp say they are excited for the new location to open in Pikeville...
Owners Mark and Megan Tegenkamp say they are excited for the new location to open in Pikeville and cannot wait to invite the community out to celebrate.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Coffee Guy Cafe is a new coffee shop scheduled to open in downtown Pikeville, but it is not the first of its kind.

The Coffee Guy Cafe’s original location is in Pensacola, Fl., but owners Mark and Megan Tegenkamp had visited Pikeville as their son was graduating from optometry school and fell in love with Bear’s Den Nutrition.

Owners of Bear’s Den Nutrition, Justin and Bridget Simmons, soon grew a relationship with the Tegenkamps, visited their Pensacola cafe location, and finally offered to expand the Coffee Guy Cafe’s reach.

“We’re actually the very first franchise with Coffee Guy Cafe. Mark and Megan Tegenkamp from Pensacola, Florida, came to Bear’s Den Nutrition last year and we met them,” said Bridget Simmons, owner of Coffee Guy Cafe Pikeville. “Last December we had contacted them because we had been listening to our customers say ‘we would love to have coffee’, and so we went to the people that we knew, that we already know do a great job, and visited with them about the opportunity.”

The Pikeville location is scheduled to open on July 15, the same day as Pikeville’s fireworks show.

“We have a great view from the fireworks here on the 15th,” said Bridget Simmons, “so we’ll do our grand opening and then end with a bang, literally!”

The Simmons say it is important, not just to offer quality coffee, but to offer folks a place of happiness and to put a smile on peoples’ faces.

“We want to know what you’re doing, we wanna know what your kids are up to,” said Bridget Simmons. “We’re not just trying to make a quick sell on a coffee, we really want to have that relationship with our clients our customers.”

You can learn more about the Coffee Guy Cafe by visiting its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

Latest News

Storz - 4:00 p.m.
Storz - 4:00 p.m.
sdf
Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations
A new law could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and...
New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky
Ky. woman arrested for changing baby’s diaper on the side of a road, sheriff says
Sheriff: Ky. woman charged with endangering child, public intoxication