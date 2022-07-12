Advertisement

Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week

Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed 10 people inside.(WKBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people died in a mass shooting on May 14 is set to reopen this week.

Tops Friendly Markets will officially reopen to the public Friday.

The reopening comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman carried out what authorities say was a racially motivated attack against Black people.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Thursday marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting. A memorial service will be held that day to remember the victims and employees affected by the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K9 indicted on 20 charges
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
The driver, patient and a caregiver in the back were unharmed in the incident.
Ambulance driver allegedly takes sleep medication hours before roll-over crash

Latest News

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the...
Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
In the 9 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center, the level 2 out of 5 risk was pushed...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Storm chances increase later today, some could be strong
FILE - Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, poses for a photo in Portland,...
Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons