Blue Grass Army Depot under new leadership

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond is under new leadership.

Tuesday morning, the depot held a changing of command ceremony. Officials said one chapter at the depot ended and a new one began with Col. Brett Ayvazian now officially the commanding officer at the depot.

An official told us the ceremony is symbolic and special as a milestone for both commanders.

“Team Bluegrass, you are getting a sound, trusted leader, who knows how to engage people and knows how to build great teams,” said Col. Landis Maddox, Joint Munitions Commander :

Landis Maddox presided over the command change. He said Blue Grass Army Depot has a long history of supporting our troops, a tradition that Col. Ayvazian says he hopes to continue.

“This place existed for a very long time and I’m excited to set the conditions for this organization to endure for decades to come,” Col. Ayvazian said.

Currently, the depot is home to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant whose mission to demilitarize chemical plants ends next fall.

Col. Ayvazian will oversee the end of that mission and upcoming missions at the depot. Col. Ayvazian most recently served as the deputy chief of staff for Army Material Command in Huntsville, Alabama.

Outgoing commander Col. Dorris served two years as the commander at Blue Grass Army Depot and is now moving into retirement.

