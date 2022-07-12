ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elijah Lee Rose
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Elijah Lee Rose.
Elijah was a senior at East Ridge High School and Graduated with a 4.22 GPA.
Elijah is a member of the National Honor Society, was a junior counselor at KSP’s Trooper Island for Four Years and competed on the cross country, track and field, and basketball teams.
Congratulations, Elijah!
