ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elijah Lee Rose

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Elijah Lee Rose.

Elijah was a senior at East Ridge High School and Graduated with a 4.22 GPA.

Elijah is a member of the National Honor Society, was a junior counselor at KSP’s Trooper Island for Four Years and competed on the cross country, track and field, and basketball teams.

Congratulations, Elijah!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.