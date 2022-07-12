Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elijah Lee Rose

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Elijah Lee Rose.

Elijah was a senior at East Ridge High School and Graduated with a 4.22 GPA.

Elijah is a member of the National Honor Society, was a junior counselor at KSP’s Trooper Island for Four Years and competed on the cross country, track and field, and basketball teams.

Congratulations, Elijah!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K9 indicted on 20 charges
Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: July 11, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: July 11, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: July 11, 2022
Issues and Answers: Stephanie Devine & Alan Maimon
Meet Kolton Risner. He’s a 12-year-old from Salyersville who is set up along the side of the...
Ky. boy selling bracelets to raise money for families of officers killed in Floyd Co. ambush
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Masking on the rise as COVID cases increase