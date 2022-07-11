Advertisement

Toyota reinstates mask requirement due to COVID level

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One of central Kentucky’s largest employers is requiring masks again.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown reinstated its mask requirement because of the increase of COVID-19, they said.

Scott County is now in red on the state’s COVID map.

Toyota said it continues to consult with the CDC’s risk status on a weekly basis.

When levels decrease, masks will be optional.

