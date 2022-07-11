Showers and storms possible Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a hot day out there today and there’s plenty more where that came from this week, but some showers and storms look to work in for a brief time this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Any showers and storms that have blossomed in the ample heat of the afternoon won’t stick around long after we lose the daytime heating. We’re back to mostly clear skies overnight as conditions remain rather steamy. Lows tonight only fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

More sunshine and summer heat to start off the day on Tuesday, but we do have some changes on the way. A weak frontal boundary will work into the region as we head into the evening and overnight hours of Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will re-introduce chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. With a lot of heat and humidity around, I can’t rule out one or two of those storms being strong to briefly severe. After daytime highs Tuesday in the lower 90s, we’ll marginally cool off overnight with lows falling back into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Midweek and Beyond

A very simple pattern settles into the region as we head into the balance of the work week. High pressure settles back into the region, and with it we continue with sunshine and above average temperatures. Clouds may hang tough for part of Wednesday but sunshine should break out as we head into the afternoon hours. That will allow temperatures to get back up into the middle and upper 80s. The mugginess sticks around too, allowing for the potential of a couple of stray pop-ups to develop. But if they do, they’ll diminish as the sun sets and we settle back into the middle and upper 60s overnight.

And that will essentially be the pattern as we head through the rest of the work week and the first part of the weekend. We may bring back the chance for some showers and thunderstorms as we close out the weekend and head into early next week. Highs look so stay warm nonetheless in the middle and upper 80s.

