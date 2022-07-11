Masking on the rise as COVID cases increase

(WYMT) - If you live in a “high” community transmission level county, the CDC is recommending you wear a mask indoors and in public places.

As of Friday, 37 Kentucky Counties are in the ‘red.’ And nearly half of those are in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard says masking indoors is an inconvenient, but effective way to slow the spread.

“Now that we are in the red again, masking indoors is part of the guidance and is recommended,” he said. “So it will be great practice for individuals to start wearing masks again, when you’re in public, when you’re going grocery shopping, and so on.”

In Central Kentucky, the Georgetown Toyota plant has reinstated a mask requirement for all factory workers. Scott County is in the red as of July 8th.

“If Toyota is going back to masking, that should be a harbinger for things to come for other businesses,” said Lockard.

Lockard says case numbers in the commonwealth have increased 10 to 20% percent week over the last six weeks, and have yet to plateau.

“We’re only four or five weeks away from school starting back. So we’re going to start having a lot of mass gatherings soon, so our schools are going to have to start looking at that.” He said.

With several companies working on strain-specific COVID vaccines, Lockard says he could see this becoming the norm.

“Each year we have a strain-specific flu vaccine.” He said. “And that may be what we are going to move to with COVID as the virus mutates more.”

