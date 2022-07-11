Advertisement

Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter

Joseph Hicks has been sentenced for murder.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Hicks has been sentenced for murder.

Hicks pleaded guilty in June to killing his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter.

The crime happened more than two years ago, in early 2020. Police say Baxter’s body was discovered in a shortage facility.

Exact details of what he did to cause her death haven’t been made public but the prosecutor says it was horrifying.

“All murder is horrific. This one was particularly horrific,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Sharon Muse. “He abused her body when it was over. Things no family should have to think about or hear about.”

PREVIOUS >> Family of Scott Co. murder victim speaks out after suspect’s new indictment

Monday morning, Hicks was sentenced to 45 years in prison, which was recommended sentence prosecutors sought in the case as part of a plea deal.

Christa Crumley, Baxter’s sister, gave an emotional plea to the judge for Hicks to serve the rest of his life in prison.

She said not only did he kill her sister, but made her life and that of her family terrible during that time, including the 10 days not knowing where her sister was, which she says was the worst time of her life.

After the sentencing, Crumley said Hicks was a living nightmare.

“He was overbearing, stalking and harassing her. Possessive. Constantly,” Crumley said.

Hicks will be eligible for parole at some point but the judge told him in court that it was the court’s opinion that he should not ever be eligible for parole. He said he did not see signs that Hicks showed regret or sorrow for what he did.

In addition to murder, Hicks was also charged with robbery, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentence was 25 years for murder and 20 years for robbery.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K9 indicted on 20 charges
Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

Latest News

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
WATCH | Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
Kentucky quilt shops partner to host second annual ‘Quilting in the Mountains Shop Hop’
Drago shirt
Floyd County businesses partner to fundraise for K-9 unit
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky reported highest annual growth rate in 31 years