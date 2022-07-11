Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Hicks has been sentenced for murder.

Hicks pleaded guilty in June to killing his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter.

The crime happened more than two years ago, in early 2020. Police say Baxter’s body was discovered in a shortage facility.

Exact details of what he did to cause her death haven’t been made public but the prosecutor says it was horrifying.

“All murder is horrific. This one was particularly horrific,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Sharon Muse. “He abused her body when it was over. Things no family should have to think about or hear about.”

Monday morning, Hicks was sentenced to 45 years in prison, which was recommended sentence prosecutors sought in the case as part of a plea deal.

Christa Crumley, Baxter’s sister, gave an emotional plea to the judge for Hicks to serve the rest of his life in prison.

She said not only did he kill her sister, but made her life and that of her family terrible during that time, including the 10 days not knowing where her sister was, which she says was the worst time of her life.

After the sentencing, Crumley said Hicks was a living nightmare.

“He was overbearing, stalking and harassing her. Possessive. Constantly,” Crumley said.

Hicks will be eligible for parole at some point but the judge told him in court that it was the court’s opinion that he should not ever be eligible for parole. He said he did not see signs that Hicks showed regret or sorrow for what he did.

In addition to murder, Hicks was also charged with robbery, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentence was 25 years for murder and 20 years for robbery.

