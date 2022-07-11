Advertisement

Man accused of murdering police officers, K9 due in court for preliminary hearing

Lance Storz
Lance Storz(WSAZ/ Pike County Detention Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man accused of murdering three police officers, a police K9 and injuring several others in the Allen Community of Floyd County on June 30 will make another appearance before a judge Monday afternoon.

Lance Storz is set to return to Floyd County District Court at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

State police said officers went to execute a domestic violence order, when Storz began firing a high powered rifle at law enforcement in a shootout that lasted several hours.

In a news conference, county attorney Keith Bartley said they expect his charges to be upgraded as the investigation continues.

His first court appearance was July 1st, in which a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

WYMT plans to have coverage of Monday’s hearing.

