Kentucky quilt shops partner to host second annual ‘Quilting in the Mountains Shop Hop’

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The second annual Quilting in the Mountains Shop Hop is taking place this week, inviting new and experienced quilters to take part in the festivities.

The shop hop kicked off on the 8th and will continue until the 16th.

Six quilt shops across the region are taking part, offering special prizes to the shoppers who visit each of the businesses involved.

”This shop hop gives them an opportunity to explore the other shops in the area because you know, we can’t all carry the same merchandise,” said Jan Joseph, owner of The Sew-N-Love Shoppe.

The shops are also hosting a raffle for a Christmas-themed quilt made by all of the shop owners.

All proceeds from the raffle will go toward the Prestonsburg Police Department to help them purchase protective gear.

