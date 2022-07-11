Advertisement

Jaydon Scott signs with UPIKE

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - As football practice resumes, the Knott Central Patriots celebrated one of their outgoing seniors.

Jaydon Scott signed his letter of intent with UPIKE Monday afternoon. He was among KCC’s leaders in tackles with 50 (including six for loss).

”It feels good,” Scott said of his decision to pick the Bears. “It just feels like I’m making the next step in my life being closer to the overall goal of being in the NFL. It’s close to home and out of the places I’ve had interest in, this just really seems to suit me. They have a good medical program so it’ll help me there too.”

Scott, who played both sides of the ball at Knott, says he plans on focusing on his play at linebacker in college.

