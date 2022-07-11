Heat cranks back up to start the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a comfortable end to the weekend, summertime is back in full force this week. Get ready.

Today and Tonight

Some fog will likely be around for some this morning giving way to some sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will crank up into the upper 80s for highs. While I never like to rule out at least a stray chance for a passing shower especially when temperatures are this warm, I do think the majority of the region stays dry today.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some more fog possible late. Lows drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks to start sunny, but the last couple of model runs have started picking up on a little action later in the day. Some scattered storms could move through late in the afternoon and into the first part of the evening. We’ll keep an eye on them. We will crank the thermostat back up to 90 before they move in. Those chances will continue into the first part of the nighttime as skies stay mainly cloudy and lows drop into the upper 60s.

After a stray chance for a lingering shower Wednesday morning, I think most of us dry out and clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs will stay a touch cooler though behind that weak disturbance. Most locations will only top out in the mid-80s. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday look pretty nice too with mainly sunny skies, a very stray shower chance and highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

Enjoy the sunshine!

