Floyd County businesses partner to fundraise for K-9 unit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County businesses Lou’s Place for Pets and Shirt Gallery partnered to raise funds for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department following the shooting in Allen.

They started making shirts honoring fallen K-9 officer Drago, and they have been bombarded with requests ever since, leading to them selling more than one thousand t-shirts.

“We threw this idea together, and we were so bombarded with it, I just knew that was my job, and my place. And it was kind of handed to me, and I’m thankful for the honor of doing so,” Lou’s Place for Pets owner Sheena Maynard said.

The demand was not something they expected, but the two businesses are proud to be a part of it, as people from all over the world have bought shirts.

“Mailing shirts to other states and other countries has been just phenomenal,” Lou’s Place for Pets owner Sheena Maynard said.

They say the demand proves that t-shirts have a great meaning to communities.

“It’s not just a t-shirt. It unified a community and it allowed people to show support,” Shirt Gallery partnering owner Gina Rose said.

All proceeds will be given to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. The duo plans to continue selling the shirts for another week or so.

