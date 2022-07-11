EKY Special Olympics groups come together to celebrate athletes

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a successful track and field season for the Special Olympics of Magoffin and Johnson Counties, the organizations decided to celebrate their athletes in a fun way.

The two organizations partnered to host a pool party at the Ramey Memorial Park pool in Salyersville on Sunday.

“Oh, its real exciting,” said Eric Castle, Special Olympics athlete. “With everything that’s been going on with COVID and stuff, this is actually some fun stuff that we get to do.”

Those with the Special Olympics of Magoffin and Johnson Counties said it is their mission to offer athletes opportunities they may not receive otherwise.

“They don’t get invited to parties unless its [their] families and stuff and here, they can be and do as they want and they can just be free,” said Paul Montgomery, Magoffin County Special Olympics Co-Coordinator. “Its pretty special.”

Markisha Sowards with the Magoffin County chapter said events like this not only offers athletes the opportunity to spend time with one another, but it helps their families to come together, too.

“We like for the parents to get together because you know, special needs parents, they talk to each other, they can share tips or anything like that to help each other,” said Sowards.

From food to the pool itself, Special Olympics leaders said this event was made possible through the donations of local businesses.

“We have the kindness and generosity of other people who love us enough and want to share our happiness with our athletes and, so its good to know that there are some very good people in the world who want to see our athletes happy, just like we do,” said Brenda Dyer, Johnson County Local Coordinator for the Special Olympics Delegation.

Both the Magoffin County and Johnson County Special Olympics groups said they have more fun events planned for the near future.

