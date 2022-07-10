Advertisement

Whitley County pair arrested on drug charges

Danny Smith and Michelle Faulkner were arrested on various drug charges early in the morning on Sunday, July 10, 2022
Danny Smith and Michelle Faulkner were arrested on various drug charges early in the morning on Sunday, July 10, 2022(Whitley County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Whitley County were arrested early Sunday morning and have each been charged with a litany of drug offenses.

Deputies were on routine patrol near KY 26 in Corbin when they spotted a car suspiciously parked alongside the ramp from KY 3041 to KY 26. During the investigation, deputies made contact with a woman, 38-year-old Michelle Faulkner of Richmond, and could hear the cracking of branches along the wood line. Investigating further, officers found a man, 40-year-old Danny Smith of Corbin, lying in a thicket with a backpack nearby.

Inside the backpack, deputies found a large amount of suspected meth and other drugs and paraphernalia associated with meth trafficking.

Faulkner and Smith were each charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in marijuana. Smith was also served with multiple outstanding warrants from Whitley and Knox Counties, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

