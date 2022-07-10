Whitley County pair arrested on drug charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Whitley County were arrested early Sunday morning and have each been charged with a litany of drug offenses.

Deputies were on routine patrol near KY 26 in Corbin when they spotted a car suspiciously parked alongside the ramp from KY 3041 to KY 26. During the investigation, deputies made contact with a woman, 38-year-old Michelle Faulkner of Richmond, and could hear the cracking of branches along the wood line. Investigating further, officers found a man, 40-year-old Danny Smith of Corbin, lying in a thicket with a backpack nearby.

Inside the backpack, deputies found a large amount of suspected meth and other drugs and paraphernalia associated with meth trafficking.

Faulkner and Smith were each charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in marijuana. Smith was also served with multiple outstanding warrants from Whitley and Knox Counties, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

