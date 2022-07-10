Advertisement

Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash.

According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.

We are told he was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to another facility for further treatment. We do not know his current condition.

