Hot and humid but mostly dry to start the work week

WYMT Hot Weather(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re finally calming Mother Nature down as we head into the new work week. But while storms may not be a huge component of the forecast, the heat sure will be!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds have hung stubbornly tough around the region this afternoon and evening, and may be hard to get rid of as the sun goes down, but we will likely see some improvement back to partly cloudy skies as we head through the overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Warm and humid is the name of the game as we kick off the work week on our Monday. High pressure is mostly in control, keeping our skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mostly free of showers and storms. However, we will be warm, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° and we’ll be muggy as well. So, I can’t completely rule out a passing downpour or rumble of thunder, but those will be few and far between. Anything that does pop up should start to diminish as the sun sets. We still only settle back to around 70° overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

Our best chance for any showers and storms looks to work in as we head into Tuesday and Tuesday night as a frontal boundary pushes into the region. We’ll start Tuesday off on the mostly sunny side but turn partly cloudy late as that front moves in closer. Temperatures should soar to near 90° and with plenty of humidity, we’ve got the ingredients for showers and storms as that front pushes in late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Showers and storms continue off and on through the evening and overnight as we fall back into the upper 60s.

The typical summertime blend of heat and humidity remains with us for the balance of the work week and into next weekend as well. Plenty of sunshine, highs in the middle and upper 80s, with muggy conditions and perhaps a stray afternoon storm will define our pattern as we head through the work week. Our next best chance for some raindrops after this looks to come with another passing system as we head into the end of next weekend.

