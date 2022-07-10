Advertisement

Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case

By Kim Rafferty and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) -Mingo County deputies say West Virginia State Police are investigating a missing person’s case.

Kevin Horn and his family are desperately searching for their sister Brittany Duff who went missing on June 12th.

Brittany was from the Kermit area and her brother says that is the last place he saw her.

He says they were best friends and talked almost everyday day.

Duff is 32 years old.

We are told she has four kids.

Kevin says because it has been so long since anyone has heard from her, he believes something is really wrong

The family is offering a reward for information that leads to her being found.

We have reached out to state police for more information.

