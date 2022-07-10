Donations piling in following shooting in Allen

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County law enforcement have received thousands of dollars along with supplies from many different sources after the tragic shooting in Allen.

The Floyd County Community Foundation has been a big part of that effort, raising over $39,000 since the shooting.

“It has just amazed me at what kind of response we’ve had. I get chills thinking about it because it is overwhelming,” Floyd County Community Foundation chair Ellen Harris said.

The responses have been from all over the nation, including supplies from law enforcement in other counties and those just wanting to help.

“It’s just amazing. We’ve had donations from everywhere. A lot of local donations, but also from states, everywhere in the United States,” Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky community engagement officer Kathy King Allen said.

The support only proves that the numbers could only keep growing.

“I know what they’re capable of, I know what we will do. I know the families will help, these families will all be helped in a large, large way,” Ellen Harris said.

The foundation says they while they do not know where all the money will go, they have already written a few checks for immediate needs.

You can visit the Floyd County Community Foundation page to donate.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.