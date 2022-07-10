Advertisement

Donations piling in following shooting in Allen

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County law enforcement have received thousands of dollars along with supplies from many different sources after the tragic shooting in Allen.

The Floyd County Community Foundation has been a big part of that effort, raising over $39,000 since the shooting.

“It has just amazed me at what kind of response we’ve had. I get chills thinking about it because it is overwhelming,” Floyd County Community Foundation chair Ellen Harris said.

The responses have been from all over the nation, including supplies from law enforcement in other counties and those just wanting to help.

“It’s just amazing. We’ve had donations from everywhere. A lot of local donations, but also from states, everywhere in the United States,” Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky community engagement officer Kathy King Allen said.

The support only proves that the numbers could only keep growing.

“I know what they’re capable of, I know what we will do. I know the families will help, these families will all be helped in a large, large way,” Ellen Harris said.

The foundation says they while they do not know where all the money will go, they have already written a few checks for immediate needs.

You can visit the Floyd County Community Foundation page to donate.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Have you seen this man? If so, the Leslie County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. They...
Police asking for your help to find suspect in a string of copper thefts
Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck

Latest News

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails causing liquid gas leak in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Danny Smith and Michelle Faulkner were arrested on various drug charges early in the morning on...
Whitley County pair arrested on drug charges
Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Crews working to clean up liquid gas leak