Advertisement

City of Hazard to allow outdoor alcohol in for a limited time designated “entertainment district”

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People who appreciate having the occasional drink on the weekend will appreciate a new ordinance one Eastern Kentucky city has come up with, at least for a limited time.

From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday nights for the month of July, you will be able to able to drink outside in a newly designated “Entertainment District”. City officials say they have used it before for special events, but have expanded it a bit.

As part of the designation, you can carry alcohol onto Main Street during the hours above as long as it is not in a glass container. This does not apply to anyone under the age of 21 and you have to stay inside the marked boundary. There are also a few other rules you have to follow. They are listed below:

•The entertainment district runs from 8 pm to 1 am.

• Absolutely no glass of any kind outside. Pour any drinks into plastic before leaving an establishment.

• No alcohol outside of the boundary.

• No one under 21

• You cannot carry a drink from one place into another. Finish your beverage before entering.

• Be responsible, use common sense, and have fun!

Police will be in the area to help keep everyone safe and understanding of the rules.

You can see the post from the City of Hazard’s Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor the Fallen shirts are now available to memorialize fallen K9 deputy Drago and raise money...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: K9 Drago’s memorial service
Deputies need you help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft case in...
Man wanted for questioning in theft case
Route posted for fallen K9 deputy’s journey home
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
Hal Rogers Parkway near Manchester back open
Multi-vehicle crash
Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms continue to wrap up the weekend
Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
Wayne Fire
Fire destroys West Virginia woodworking shop