City of Hazard to allow outdoor alcohol in for a limited time designated “entertainment district”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People who appreciate having the occasional drink on the weekend will appreciate a new ordinance one Eastern Kentucky city has come up with, at least for a limited time.

From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday nights for the month of July, you will be able to able to drink outside in a newly designated “Entertainment District”. City officials say they have used it before for special events, but have expanded it a bit.

As part of the designation, you can carry alcohol onto Main Street during the hours above as long as it is not in a glass container. This does not apply to anyone under the age of 21 and you have to stay inside the marked boundary. There are also a few other rules you have to follow. They are listed below:

•The entertainment district runs from 8 pm to 1 am.

• Absolutely no glass of any kind outside. Pour any drinks into plastic before leaving an establishment.

• No alcohol outside of the boundary.

• No one under 21

• You cannot carry a drink from one place into another. Finish your beverage before entering.

• Be responsible, use common sense, and have fun!

Police will be in the area to help keep everyone safe and understanding of the rules.

You can see the post from the City of Hazard’s Facebook here.

