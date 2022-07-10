Advertisement

Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash

Ambulance crash
Ambulance crash(MGN)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, patient and a caregiver in the back were unharmed in the incident.

Initially, the driver told officers a deer ran out in front of the vehicle, but deputies say the story kept changing.

Officials conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the driver under suspicion of DUI.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Patrick Todd Jarrell, could be facing additional charges once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? If so, the Leslie County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. They...
Police asking for your help to find suspect in a string of copper thefts
Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
senior citizen prom
Clay County senior citizens hit the dancefloor for 1950′s themed ‘prom’
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck

Latest News

Danny Smith and Michelle Faulkner were arrested on various drug charges early in the morning on...
Whitley County pair arrested on drug charges
Police say David D. Lewis was an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex and had been staying...
Police search for inmate after escape from Lexington facility
Scattered showers and storms continue to wrap up the weekend
Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash