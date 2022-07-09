Scattered showers and storms continue to wrap up the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a bit of a gloomy day across the mountains and the cold front did not have as much impact on our humidity as we expected.

Rest of the Weekend

The rest of the evening and overnight looks to feature more chances for scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder at times. Thankfully, the severe threat has all but died out. Some fog is possible toward Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday features a bit more sunshine, but scattered chances for showers and storms will linger. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 80s and we’re cautiously optimistic that it might even feel cooler. We’ll see how that works out for us. Skies will clear Sunday night and some fog will be possible on Monday morning. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

Well, I have good news and bad news about next week. The good news is that it is starting to trend a little drier. While I can’t completely rule out rain chances any day, for the moment, all models are looking better.

The bad news? The heat cranks right back up. Yeah, I know. Some of you will love that, but folks like me who don’t do well in the heat will not be fans.

We should see mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out near or just above the 90 degree mark both days.

We will likely see a few more clouds with our sun on Wednesday as a weak system tries to work through the region. The only real affect it should have on our weather is temperatures look to be a few degrees cooler.

Stay tuned!

