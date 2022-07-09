Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week.

In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.

You can see a picture of the vehicle below.

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page (FCSO Facebook)

If you have any information on where the truck might be, you are asked to call dispatch at 606-886-6171 or text the tip line at 606-949-2020. You can remain anonymous with either option.

