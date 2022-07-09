Advertisement

Police asking for your help to find suspect in a string of copper thefts

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Leslie County are searching for a man believed to be a suspect in a string of recent copper thefts.

Deputies are searching for the man in the picture below. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Have you seen this man? If so, the Leslie County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.(Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

He is believed to be behind several copper thefts at different gas wells in the Coon Creek and Wolf Creek areas.

If you have any information about this suspect, please get in touch with Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega at the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office at 606-672-2200.

