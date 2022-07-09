Police asking for your help to find suspect in a string of copper thefts

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Leslie County are searching for a man believed to be a suspect in a string of recent copper thefts.

Deputies are searching for the man in the picture below. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

He is believed to be behind several copper thefts at different gas wells in the Coon Creek and Wolf Creek areas.

If you have any information about this suspect, please get in touch with Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega at the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office at 606-672-2200.

