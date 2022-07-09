Advertisement

Pikeville’s Independence Day celebrations rescheduled to July 15

(WBNG)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville was forced to reschedule its Independence Day celebrations once again to July 15, after being moved from July 4 to July 8 due to the tragedy in Floyd County.

City officials say because several first responders were sent to help out in Prestonsburg following the events on June 30 in Allen, the originally planned celebrations on July 4 were moved to July 8.

Now, following severe weather threats, the city has rescheduled once again to July 15 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Officials say there will be plenty of fun to be had and plenty of great spots to watch the fireworks from.

“We’re going to have Main Street Live right on stage and immediately after Main Street Live, the fireworks will start, so it’s the perfect place to see it, perfect venue right here because you’ve got a perfect view of the sky,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena Director of Special Events Kevin Roberts. “Of course, too, we have the city park, we have the Riverfill, there are so many great places you can see those fireworks here in Pikeville.”

You can find more information on those plants at the Pikeville City Tourism website.

