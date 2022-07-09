Hazard Coffee Company opens at new location

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Coffee Company has moved to a new, bigger location in downtown Hazard.

The new spot has seating arrangements to go along with drinks and snacks, something their previous space was too small for.

”It’s great to see everybody just hanging out and socializing and doing homework, work, meetings. It’s just great to have,” Hazard Coffee Company employee Katie Braman said.

The new location is on Main Street across from Ready Set Play.

