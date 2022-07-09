Clay County senior citizens hit the dancefloor for 1950′s themed ‘prom’

Manchester, Ky. (WYMT) - Songs from Elvis Presley and the Rolling Stones could be heard from the Clay Community Center in Manchester on Friday.

Jennifer Jackson, who acts as a medium between insurance agencies and consumers in the region, put on a 1950′s themed prom for senior citizens.

“I just saw the need that the elderly -- you know sometimes they don’t pay as much attention to those people,” Jackson said.

The event gave senior citizens a chance to relive memories and participate in an experience they might not have had in their childhood days.

“I wouldn’t have gotten to go...let alone had a dress to wear,” Clay County native Janice Smith said.

Jackson’s relationship with her clients stems deeper than this event or any business, she sees the ‘prom’ as a way to show the seniors she cares.

“It means a lot. And she knows it, she knows it. She knows how we feel...how many can say they know how you feel? She knows. She knows how you feel,” Smith said.

Jackson said she hopes to continue finding ways to create events involving senior citizens.

