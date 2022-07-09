Bell County Volunteer Fire Department hosts community picnic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Honoring those who sacrifice themselves to protect the community: that was the goal of Bell County Volunteer Fire Department’s community picnic on Saturday afternoon.

“This picnic was extremely important for us to be able to invite the community, the county, our elected officials to come and have a picnic with us,” Bell County Volunteer Fire Dept. President Tim H. Mills said.

Among those officials was Kentucky State Police commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett, who grew up in Bell County and felt it was important to recognize how hard the volunteer fire department works.

“It’s really important that my family sees the sacrifice and the dedication that the volunteer fire department here in Bell County as well as other volunteer fire departments across our state do to support our Kentucky State Police,” Burnett said.

Among those celebrating the efforts was 12-year-old Reed Elliotte, who has defeated cancer twice.

“What I wanna do now is be present and help even more people and people around the whole country,” Elliotte said.

Elliotte says he will continue touring the country and honoring first responders while sharing his story.

