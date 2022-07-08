Advertisement

Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky

(A portion of this photo has been blurred in accordance with Department of Defense guidelines.)
(A portion of this photo has been blurred in accordance with Department of Defense guidelines.)(Blue Grass Army Depot)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Work has begun on destroying the last chemical weapons stockpile stored at an Army depot in Kentucky.

The stockpile is decades-old M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent. It makes up about half of the 523 tons of weapons that were stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot.

The nerve agent, also known as sarin, is colorless, odorless and highly toxic.

Army officials say the first of those rockets was destroyed at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant on Wednesday.

The depot’s stocks of VX and mustard agent projectiles have already been neutralized.

