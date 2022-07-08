Advertisement

Well-known former Hazard teacher dies

Virginia "Jo" Stephens 1929-2022
Virginia "Jo" Stephens 1929-2022(Maggard Funeral Homes)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known former teacher and Perry County native has died.

Virginia “Jo” Stephens died Thursday at her home in Perry County. She was 93 years old.

Stephens began her teaching career in a two-room school in Pike County, but mostly taught in Hazard. She taught at Lothair, Lower Broadway, and Roy G. Eversole Elementary Schools.

She also served on several boards and was involved with the construction of the new Perry County Library.

Stephens was also married to her husband Bruce for nearly 70 years.

Her visitation will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral at noon at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.

You can read Stephens’ obituary here.

