Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: K9 Drago’s funeral

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A solemn week for Eastern Kentucky is coming to a close as the last of four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place.

With permission, WYMT will have coverage of Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Drago’s memorial service at the Mountain Arts Center today at 6 p.m. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

For those who cannot attend, you can pay your respects and watch on WYMT.com, on all of our streaming platforms, and on the WYMT Facebook page.

WYMT carried Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry’s service at the Mountain Arts Center on Tuesday afternoon and you can watch the entire service here. WYMT also carried the funeral of Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure’s funeral on Wednesday afternoon and you can watch that here. The family of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins did not want television cameras inside the Mountain Arts Center during his funeral and WYMT respected the family’s wishes.

You can find the obituaries for the three fallen officers here.

