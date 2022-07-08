Route posted for fallen K9 deputy’s journey home

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route a K9 deputy shot and killed last week will take on his final journey home.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago was shot and killed last Thursday in a police shootout in Allen.

Drago’s journey home is set to begin around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of KY-192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway, according to the post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The procession will continue on the parkway, along KY-80 and end at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, where a dog-friendly service is being held.

Officials with the sheriff’s office ask that all dogs attending the event be on a leash.

