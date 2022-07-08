Rinse and repeat: Cold front brings chances for stronger storms back into play later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our stormy week continues across the mountains as a cold front approaches the region. Hopefully, we will get a break from the rain soon.

Today and Tonight

While it looks like we will start the day with cloudy skies, patchy dense fog and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, that will likely change the deeper into the day we get. Skies will try to clear some later this morning, giving way to some peeks of sunshine before we face our 4th day of a level 2 out of 5 risk for parts of our area.

For the 4th day in a row, the Storm Prediction Center now has part of our region under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Most of our area is included for now. Stay weather aware later today. (WYMT Weather)

I do believe the strongest storms will hold off until this afternoon and this evening, but you once again need to be on alert for the possibility of damaging winds, heavy rain and some hail. The timing for storms today will be after 2 p.m. I know that’s a generic timeframe, but once these storms start, they will likely continue off and on all night and into tomorrow as the front slowly treks through the region. I do think the worst of them start to die down after dark, but stay weather aware and have a way to get those alerts quickly all day and all night.

I’m honestly the most concerned about the flooding threat as we have picked up more than 3″ of rain in some areas in the last few days alone. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if they flood easily. Please, PLEASE, do NOT drive through flood water. I’ve said this time and time again, you’re not only putting your life in danger, but those who have to come to rescue you. Just don’t do it. Please.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Highs today will still top out in the upper 80s before the storms hit. We will drop to around 70 overnight.

Weekend Forecast

As I mentioned above, the rain and storms will likely follow us into the first part of the weekend before slowly clearing. As of now, and this still could change, we are still under a low-end level 1 out of 5 severe risk on Saturday, at least until about midday.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a level 1 out of 5 risk for Saturday, July 9th, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

As the front passes, it will do two things: It will take the rain out of our region, which I think happens by early Saturday evening, for the most part, and it will cool us way down. Highs Saturday are only expected to top out in the upper 70s. Someone may get to 80 if they are lucky. We will drop back down into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday night as skies gradually clear. Fog is again possible late.

Sunday looks much better with a mix of sun and clouds and only stray rain chances, but I think most of us stay dry. Hang in there a little longer. We will get a much-needed break, at least for a couple of days. Highs will stay pleasant on Sunday only topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine and stray rain chances will stick around for the first couple of days of the new week, but the heat cranks right back up. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be back into the low 90s with lows only dropping into the low 70s both nights.

We are still watching another possible system for Wednesday that looks to bring back the storm chances and cool us back down. More on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.