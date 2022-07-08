Advertisement

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.

In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings.

On Friday the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs from the 2021 model year after getting reports of five more fires.

The company also announced Friday that it’s recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.

The other recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs as well as some Ford Maverick small pickups.

Owners can check for recalls by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland woman
Ashland woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
Jacob Chaffins was one of the officers killed in the line of duty after a barricade shooting...
It takes a Jake: Community mourns loss of fallen officer, celebrates his life and legacy
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say

Latest News

The grieving families are speaking out about the apparently botched shooting response.
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims seek accountability, closure
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting