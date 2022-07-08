Officers step in to allow Prestonsburg officers time to mourn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local agencies converged on Floyd County to give first responders in Floyd County time to mourn the loss of three officers and a K-9 after a shooting in Allen last week.

“They slam on each other all the time, calling each other names and everything else, but when it comes time, they’re all together,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “And that’s not just in the city of Prestonsburg, that’s across this entire state and across this entire nation.”

Many local agencies sent units to assist throughout Floyd County, including the Pikeville Police Department.

Pikeville Police Department’s Public Information Officer Tony Conn said the department experienced its own loss in 2018 when Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed.

Conn said Floyd County was there for them when they were in their time of need.

“You’re not gonna be able to do a patrol and stuff like that like you normally would do because you’re thoughts are, especially with with your loved one, or your fallen brother or sister or whatever,” said Conn. “We, the first night of the event, we had basically, I think we had 10 officers down there.”

Conn said it was important to let the community know that there was still a police presence during the grieving process.

