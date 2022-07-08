Advertisement

Mountain Association invests in old bank building in downtown Hazard

479 Main Street, Hazard, Ky. 41701
479 Main Street, Hazard, Ky. 41701
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One building in downtown Hazard is now under new ownership.

The old First Federal Savings and Loan building at 479 Main Street, at the corner of Main and Lovern Streets, has been purchased by the Mountain Association.

The group said they were inspired to make the purchase given the substantial downtown revitalization made in downtown Hazard during the past decade.

The building has been unoccupied since First Federal Savings and Loan moved in 2016 after more than 55 years at that location. Built in 1940, the three-story building is in need of major repairs, including a new roof.

The group says they are working with local contractors on a complete re-model of the building to develop spaces both for business and residential use. The Mountain Association’s Hazard office will also move to the building once renovations are complete.

