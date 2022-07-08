More strong to severe thunderstorms possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another day of showers and storms pushing through the mountains and some of those could again be strong to severe.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet again we are dealing with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front tries to push through the region this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will bubble up ahead of the front with stronger storms getting going in the afternoon heat and humidity to our west. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the main threats, but we can never rule out some small hail or an isolated tornado spin-up. Again, not likely, just can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms continue off and on through the evening hours as we fall back into the lower 70s for overnight lows.

Decidedly cooler for most as we head into the day on Saturday as the front finally pushes through the region. Some pop-up storms will be possible, especially early in the day. That’s going to keep us cooler as we head earlier in the day, so highs will be cooler and the air only slightly less muggy. Highs will end up in the lower 80s as we eventually start clearing out later in the day. We’ll wind up being partly to mostly cloudy overnight as we fall into the middle 60s overnight.

Ending the Weekend and Into Next Week

We’re finally calming things down as we finish up the weekend and head into the new work week. Our front is out of the region and we’re left with only the possibility for a stray shower or storm in the heat of the afternoon. Middle 80s are with us for Sunday as the heat dome looks to work back in early next week. Similar forecast for Monday and Tuesday as high look to get back into the lower 90s. Ring of fire may make a re-appearance for the end of next week with scattered showers and storms pushing back in.

