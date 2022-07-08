More Americans are choosing cremation over traditional burials

Advertisement

More Americans Choosing Cremation Over Casket Burial
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In recent months we’ve talked about rampant inflation and the cost of living. Rarely do we consider inflation and the cost of dying.

As a matter of fact, as inevitable as death is for each of us, there are few people that are prepared when it comes.

One of the main allures of cremation is the overall price. Every year sees an increase in the number of cremations performed overall.

In 1986, the Consumer Price Index started monitoring the costs of funeral expenses. Since that time, the cost of a funeral has risen almost twice as fast as regular consumer goods. The chart below from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows how the cost of dying has outpaced the cost of living, even without a pandemic.

This chart shows the cost of funeral expenses since 1986 in comparison with other consumer goods.
This chart shows the cost of funeral expenses since 1986 in comparison with other consumer goods.(WBKO)

Cremation, economically, is a cost-effective solution to most people. The average funeral cost in Kentucky, according to World Population Review, is $19,541 including the funeral and end-of-life expenses.

The average cremation cost in the United States can range from $800 - $4,000.

Aside from the cost, there are other reasons that cremation would be chosen above a traditional burial.

This chart shows the demographic information that would cause someone to be more likely to...
This chart shows the demographic information that would cause someone to be more likely to choose burial or cremation.(WBKO)

With families spread out all over the country, many people have little to no family ties to an area. The ability to transport and divide ashes makes cremation a more portable option.

Other factors that determine someone’s choice would include religious and cultural beliefs. Some even consider the environmental impact of traditional burial and toxic embalming chemicals put in the ground.

Whatever your choice for post-life disposition, speak with your family and plan how you want your final wishes carried out. Death and funerals are overwhelming and planning ahead can reduce stress on your loved ones in their time of mourning.

