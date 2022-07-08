Advertisement

Kidnapping suspect caught in Kentucky will be sent back to Alabama

Kidnapping suspect caught in Kentucky will be sent back to Alabama
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man arrested in Kentucky after being accused of abducting a woman while she was unloading groceries in Alabama, will be sent back to Alabama.

‘I think this guy is a serial criminal:’ Man accused in Ala. kidnapping arrested in Ky.

Officers arrested Tony White Tuesday night in Richmond. He was in court Friday morning. White waived extradition and will remain in the Madison County Detention Center until he can be extradited back to Alabama.

White is accused of kidnapping 75-year-old Betty Cobb at knifepoint.

Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family

Alabama authorities say Cobb was unloading groceries when White attacked her. He forced her into the trunk of his car and brought her to his home where he taped her inside his closet.

Cobb was located six hours after being reported missing.

White was found driving southbound on I-75 near the Buc-ee’s exit in Richmond after Kentucky police were told to be on the lookout for him.

Back in Alabama, authorities are investigating similar kidnappings to see if White could be a suspect in those as well.

“If he’s done those two, then he’s probably done more,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said. So, this will be months worth of work. We’re going to do everything we can to be sure if there is anybody, that we find out who that is and try to bring justice to them.”

Sheriff Wade added that white “worked at places, taking care of elderly and other people. He believes White is a serial criminal.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland woman
Ashland woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
Jacob Chaffins was one of the officers killed in the line of duty after a barricade shooting...
It takes a Jake: Community mourns loss of fallen officer, celebrates his life and legacy
Route posted for fallen K9 deputy’s journey home

Latest News

Mental Health - 4:00 p.m.
Mental Health - 4:00 p.m.
News of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has some Kentuckians in...
Kentuckians with connections to Japan react to Abe assassination
Virginia "Jo" Stephens 1929-2022
Well-known former Hazard teacher dies
479 Main Street, Hazard, Ky. 41701
Mountain Association invests in old bank building in downtown Hazard
Checking on mental health following Eastern Ky. tragedy