Kentucky State Police unveils new mascot

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is showcasing its newest mascot.

Officials said the custom-designed bulldog was created by KSP’s graphic designer, Aaron Tupts, and made possible by BAM Mascots, Inc.

It will be used in community outreach initiatives to build relationships with people young and old.

The bulldog will visit hospitals with troopers as they deliver Trooper Teddy Bears to terminally ill children.

“The American Kennel Club defines the ‘bulldog’ as kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, a well-muscled canine whose face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity,” said a Facebook post.

KSP has used the bulldog image in recent years for different events and was the inspiration for the mascot.

