John Calipari coming to EKY next week

UK head coach John Calipari discusses the series with Indiana
UK head coach John Calipari discusses the series with Indiana(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK head men’s basketball coach John Calipari will be coming to the mountains next week.

As part of his team’s ongoing commitment to provide relief to victims of the tornadoes that hit western Kentucky in December, Calipari will partner with Kroger on a five-stop autograph tour to help raise funds for the victims.

Calipari will come to London, Somerset and Morehead, along with stops in Louisville and Georgetown.

There will be no charge for autographs or pictures.

Below is detailed information for each location:

Tuesday, July 12: Louisville

Kroger

12450 LaGrange Road

Louisville, Kentucky 40245

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Wednesday, July 13: London

Kroger

1732 West Highway 192

London, Ky 40741

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Thursday, July 14: Georgetown

Kroger

106 Marketplace Circle

Georgetown, Ky 40324

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Friday, July 15: Somerset

Kroger

50 Stonegate Center

Somerset, Ky 42501

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Saturday, July 16: Morehead

Kroger

300 Kroger Center

Morehead, Ky 40351

12:00pm - 1:30pm

