John Calipari coming to EKY next week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK head men’s basketball coach John Calipari will be coming to the mountains next week.
As part of his team’s ongoing commitment to provide relief to victims of the tornadoes that hit western Kentucky in December, Calipari will partner with Kroger on a five-stop autograph tour to help raise funds for the victims.
Calipari will come to London, Somerset and Morehead, along with stops in Louisville and Georgetown.
There will be no charge for autographs or pictures.
Below is detailed information for each location:
Tuesday, July 12: Louisville
Kroger
12450 LaGrange Road
Louisville, Kentucky 40245
1:00pm - 2:30pm
Wednesday, July 13: London
Kroger
1732 West Highway 192
London, Ky 40741
1:00pm - 2:30pm
Thursday, July 14: Georgetown
Kroger
106 Marketplace Circle
Georgetown, Ky 40324
1:00pm - 2:30pm
Friday, July 15: Somerset
Kroger
50 Stonegate Center
Somerset, Ky 42501
1:00pm - 2:30pm
Saturday, July 16: Morehead
Kroger
300 Kroger Center
Morehead, Ky 40351
12:00pm - 1:30pm
